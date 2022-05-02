Protesters Gather in DC After Leaked Draft Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade

Protesters were gathering Monday night outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in response to a draft opinion obtained by Politico which, if verified, reveals the Court's intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.
NBC News has not obtained nor confirmed the draft, which is reported to be from February. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the case, and opinions are known to change from the drafting process to the final published ruling.
People could be heard chanting "abortion is healthcare" loudly and seen holding signs as the crowd grew.
The group Metro DC DSA said it would be rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at midnight Tuesday after the news broke.
News4 is working to confirm more details about the impromptu protests.
A Supreme Court spokesperson said Monday evening that the court declined to comment on the reported draft ruling.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.