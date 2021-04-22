Jamaal Bowman

Progressives Will Deliver Their Own Response to Biden's Speech to Congress

Traditionally, the opposition party gives a rebuttal to the president's address. But this year, a member of Biden's own party will respond, too

This undated file photo, provided by his campaign, shows Jamaal Bowman, a first-time congressional candidate who helped found the Cornerstone Academy of Social Action in 2009. On April 22, 2021, it was announced that Bowman will respond to President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress next week.
Corey Torpie via AP

Unlike in previous years, a progressive group has decided to deliver a formal response to President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress next week, NBC News reports.

It's traditional for the opposition party to give a response when the president delivers a State of the Union or other address to Congress. But it's much less common for a member of the president's party to deliver a rebuttal.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Next week, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., speaking on behalf of the left-wing Working Families Party, will respond after Biden gives his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Joe Biden 21 mins ago

Biden Opening Summit With Ambitious New US Climate Pledge

Justice Department 20 hours ago

AG Garland Announces Investigation into Minneapolis PD

Bowman, a freshman lawmaker who defeated a 16-term Democratic incumbent in a primary in a New York City district last year, said the response is intended not to be critical of Biden but rather to credit him as appropriate and cue him for what the left wants to see next.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Jamaal BowmanCongressJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us