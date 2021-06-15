Trump to Join Abbott in Visit to Southern Border

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would visit the Texas-Mexico border on June 30 with Governor Greg Abbott. Trump, along with Abbott and many Republicans have criticized Democratic President Joe Biden for naming the border "the single worst border crisis in U.S history. "

"We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world," Trump said in a statement following his acceptance to visit with Abbott.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This comes after Abbott announced Thursday that Texas would build its own wall to halt immigrants from entering the Texas-Mexico border. In addition to the wall, Governor Abbott also announced that the state will increase arrests along the border and increase room in state prisons.

"My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation-and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support," says Trump.

Throughout the 45th president's administration, Trump made promises ensuring the completion of the wall, but was soon brought to a stop once Biden was elected office. Trump has begun making appearances and holding rallies after months of staying under the radar.

"Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs," said Trump. "Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis."

Abbott, who's up for reelection in 2022 secured Trump's endorsement earlier this month.