The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
WILLIAM BARR

Trump Hasn't Ruled Out Firing Attorney General Barr, Sources Say

Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department hadn't seen any evidence of fraud that would have changed the election outcome

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of firing Attorney General William Barr, according to an administration official and two people familiar with the matter who also said a sudden departure is not seen as imminent.

No decision has been made, they told NBC News, but any call would ultimately be up to Trump.

One of the people familiar with the situation said some people around Trump have tried to persuade him not to fire Barr. The source was also skeptical that Trump would follow through on any firing, noting that he has previously aimed his ire at officials who ended up keeping their jobs.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Ivanka Trump Deposed as Part of Inauguration Fund Lawsuit

WILLIAM BARR 7 hours ago

Barr's Special Counsel Move Could Tie Up His Successor

Trump is displeased with Barr for appearing to break with him over the claims of voter fraud, these sources said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

WILLIAM BARRDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us