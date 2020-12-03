Trump Hasn't Ruled Out Firing Attorney General Barr, Sources Say

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of firing Attorney General William Barr, according to an administration official and two people familiar with the matter who also said a sudden departure is not seen as imminent.

No decision has been made, they told NBC News, but any call would ultimately be up to Trump.

One of the people familiar with the situation said some people around Trump have tried to persuade him not to fire Barr. The source was also skeptical that Trump would follow through on any firing, noting that he has previously aimed his ire at officials who ended up keeping their jobs.

Trump is displeased with Barr for appearing to break with him over the claims of voter fraud, these sources said.

