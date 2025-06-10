What to Know About 700 Marines are expected to move to Camp Pendleton to support the National Guard amid anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

“Border czar” Tom Homan threatened California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with arrest if they impede troop deployment efforts.

U.S. says it has arrested another Chinese researcher accused of smuggling biological material.

White House officials say that Trump has a mandate to carry out his hard-line immigration agenda and that politically, battling it out with a blue state is a winning issue for them. Follow along for live updates.