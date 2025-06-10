What to Know
- About 700 Marines are expected to move to Camp Pendleton to support the National Guard amid anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.
- “Border czar” Tom Homan threatened California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with arrest if they impede troop deployment efforts.
- U.S. says it has arrested another Chinese researcher accused of smuggling biological material.
White House officials say that Trump has a mandate to carry out his hard-line immigration agenda and that politically, battling it out with a blue state is a winning issue for them. Follow along for live updates.