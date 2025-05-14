The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump meets with Syrian leader in Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump is heading to Qatar as he continues his four-day trip to the Middle East.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump's Middle East trip began with a second day in Saudi Arabia before he heads off to Qatar.
  • Trump met this morning with his Syrian counterpart and former Islamist rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and urged him to recognize Israel's statehood.
  • The administration is coming under increased scrutiny over its plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One, which Trump defended on Truth Social yesterday, arguing it would be foolish not to accept the plane.
  • On Capitol Hill, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to testify before Congress for the first time since his confirmation hearing. Kennedy will be testifying in both the House and Senate about the White House budget proposal.

President Donald Trump is heading to Qatar as he continues his four-day trip to the Middle East. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us