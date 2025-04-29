Live updates: President Trump marks 100 days in office of his second term

Trump hits his 100th day in office today.
What to Know
- Trump escalated tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ostensibly as punishment for allowing fentanyl into the U.S.
- Before his presidential election win last fall, Donald Trump boasted that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine on "day one" of his second term in office.
- Trump told voters he'll reduce their energy costs by half to three-quarters in 12 to 18 months. That promise comes due next year.
President Trump marks his 100th day in office of his second term today. Follow along for live updates.