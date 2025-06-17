What to Know
- Israel said it had killed Ali Shadmani, Iran's new wartime chief of staff and the country's most senior military commander. His predecessor was killed in Israel's initial attack on Friday.
- President Donald Trump departed early from a G7 summit in Canada to focus on the Israel-Iran conflict.
- At least 224 people have been killed since Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, Iranian state media reported, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least 24 people in Israel.
- G7 leaders issued a joint statement affirming that Israel has the right to defend itself and calling for de-escalation in the Middle East.
Israel appeared to be expanding its air campaign on Tehran five days after its surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program. Follow along for live updates.