Live updates: Trump considers U.S. strike as Iran's supreme leader vows ‘no mercy' on Israel

What to Know U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have raised the idea of assassinating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Trump saying that he was "an easy target."

Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s capital early Wednesday after it issued a warning about a new area it could target.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will testify this morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the Pentagon's budget request. Hegseth is likely to face questions from senators about military deployments in Los Angeles, cuts in spending and other controversial administration actions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing this morning on former President Joe Biden's health during his administration. The hearing follows Biden's diagnosis with prostate cancer.

Trump is weighing a variety of options when it comes to Iran, as its conflict with Israel enters its sixth day. Follow along for live updates.