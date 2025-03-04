The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump addresses Congress for first time since return to White House

Follow along for live updates as Trump addresses Congress

By NBC Staff

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2025.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

Watch NBC News coverage of Trump's address in the player above at 9 p.m. ET and follow along below for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationCongress
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us