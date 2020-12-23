How the COVID-19 Relief Bill Could be in Jeopardy

It seemed like a done deal -- the U.S House and Senate agreeing to a relief package before the holidays. But now, President Donald Trump could veto it.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 dollars to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” said Trump.

The bill currently provides checks of $600 for people making less than $75,000 a year, plus another $600 for every child. It also includes money for unemployment benefits and small businesses.

“Now at the last second, the President has stopped tweeting and has come and said he wants to have $2,000 checks. Well, that kind of leadership, that kind of intervention would have been a lot more helpful earlier on in this process,” said Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas).

And although the package passed in both the House and the Senate, some in the Texas delegation had problems with it.

“There were a number of things that were wrong. One of the big things for me was just virtually no input from any of just sort of the rank and file regular members like myself,” said Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Denton).

Whether it will be amended or not remains to be seen. But the clock is ticking on badly needed benefits and aid during this pandemic.