Collin County

Political Signs a ‘Labor of Love' for Collin County Man

A Collin County man has removed thousands of political signs over the past 12 years

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC 5 News

When voting ends, the work begins for volunteer candidates who have to remove political signs.

Dick Hildenbrand is a volunteer and precinct chair for the Collin County Democratic Party.

Every election, he’s in charge of changing the political landscape in his precinct by putting up those ornaments of free speech, then taking them down.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

early voting 58 mins ago

How Texas Voters Can Check if Their Vote Was Counted

“Labor of love, that's the short answer, I guess,” Hildenbrand said.

Depending on the city, candidates have just days to remove roadside signs.

As a retired veteran and engineer, Hildenbrand has the time and equipment.

He said he first began putting up political signs when President Obama ran for office in 2008.

12 years and thousands of signs later, this week, he's pulling up stakes on another election. It is a job needed more than ever because right now, who couldn’t use a change of scenery?

This article tagged under:

Collin County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us