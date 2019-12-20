Pelosi, Trump Agree to State of the Union Address on Feb. 4

President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday -- two after Trump was impeached -- formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.
“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said later Friday that Trump accepted the date proposed by the speaker, NBC News reported.
The Democratic-led House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.