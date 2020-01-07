impeachment

North Texas Congressman in Consideration for Trump’s Defense Team

By Eric Tucker

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Rockwall) on the House floor Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
NBC News

A congressman from North Texas is one of two House members in consideration for a role on President Donald Trump's defense team for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

U.S. Reps. John Ratcliffe (R-TX 4th District), of Heath, and Jim Jordan (R-OH 4th District) are being eyed for the roles, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

A final decision has not been made. Both are known for their advocacy of the president on Capitol Hill and on television and were aggressive questioners of witnesses in House impeachment proceedings.

The defense team already includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow is also expected to have a significant role.

