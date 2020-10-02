White House Knew of Trump's Exposure Before He Traveled to New Jersey

The White House learned of Hope Hicks' positive coronavirus test -- and exposure to the virus by President Donald Trump and others -- before Trump arrived in New Jersey for an indoor fundraiser on Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said, but allowed the event to go forward anyway.

Hours after the fundraiser at Trump's Bedminster golf club, the president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Hope Hicks, we discovered (her positive test) as Marine One was taking off yesterday," Meadows said. "We pulled some of the people traveling in close contact."

Hicks, a senior advisor to Trump, traveled with the president on Air Force One and Marine One on Tuesday and Wednesday. CDC guidelines recommend anyone in close contact with an infected person to quarantine, but Trump traveled to New Jersey and held the indoor fundraiser. Meadows did not explain why.

The state of New Jersey has started contact tracing on Friday for people who attended the fundraiser at Trump's Bedminster golf club.

"The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that also wished the president a speedy recovery.

The Republican National Committee, in a statement Friday morning, said everyone who attended Thursday's Bedminster event was tested for COVID-19, passed a temperature screening and was six feet or more from the president at all times. (The RNC also confirmed Friday morning that chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive earlier this week.)

It was not immediately clear how many people in total were on-site for the event at the president's golf club, in Somerset County about 35 miles west of New York City.

Rich Roberts, a pharmaceutical executive and major Republican donor who attended the event, told The Lakewood Scoop that about 19 people met with the president for 45 minutes to an hour.

Murphy's predecessor, Chris Christie, said Friday he had been tested and was feeling fine after spending time with the president earlier in the week preparing for last Tuesday's debate.