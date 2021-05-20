Trump Organization

New York AG Criminally Investigating Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is criminally investigating longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes, according to an official close to the investigation, NBC News reports.

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Ms. Weisselberg has been in touch with prosecutors from the criminal division of the New York attorney general's office since at least March," her attorney, Duncan Levin, said in a statement acknowledging his client was cooperating with the AG's office."She has provided information to them as part of their criminal investigation and will continue to cooperate in any way she can be helpful."

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Georgia 19 mins ago

US Ends ICE Contracts With 2 Detention Facilities Accused of Mistreating Immigrants

87th Texas Legislature 2 hours ago

Texas Senate Debates ‘Police Defunding' Bill

Jennifer Weisselberg has been subpoenaed for documents and shared information with New York District Attorney Cy Vance’s office, which is investigating Allen Weisselberg's time with the Trump Organization and benefits given to his son Barry and his family.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Trump OrganizationDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us