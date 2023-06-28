New Mexico

New Mexico sets up abortion hotline after a surge of women arrive from Texas, other states

A new hotline was set up in New Mexico after the state reported a surge in abortions, driven largely by residents from Texas and other states that have enacted abortion bans

NBC 5 News

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance.

The hotline is already live but is still being built out, according to Lujan Grisham. The number is 833-767-3776. It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources.

New Mexico has seen a surge in abortions, driven largely by residents from Texas and other states that have enacted abortion bans.

New Mexico is currently one of the states that have legal access to abortions.

According to state data, there were more than 11,000 reported abortions statewide last year compared with nearly 4,900 abortions reported in 2021.

So far this year, there have been almost 5,300 abortions performed in New Mexico, which currently has 19 abortion providers.

Six of those providers offer surgical abortions, with the rest providing medical abortions.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

South Carolina Jun 27

Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

2024 election Jun 26

5 things to know about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The hotline will also include advice on other maternal health issues and could end up convincing more out-of-state providers to relocate to New Mexico, Lujan Grisham said.

It has been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New MexicoabortionMichelle Lujan Grisham
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us