State of the Union

NBC ‘NOW Tonight' Seeks Business Owners for Input on State of the Union

President's Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address is scheduled to be given on March 1 from the chamber of the United States House of Representatives

NBC

When President Joe Biden delivers his 2022 State of Union Address on March 1, he's sure to discuss his legislative goals for the rest of his term.

NBC's 'NOW Tonight' host Joshua Johnson wants to talk to small business owners in North Texas and share in real-time their reactions to the State of Union.

If you are a small business owner in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and you would like to get involved, NBC wants to hear from you. Tell them (in 100 words or less) what you think about the direction President Biden is taking the country and what it all means for you and your community of small business owners.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents are welcome. Email your thoughts to NOWTonight@NBCNews.com or call 888-575-2NBC.

You can also reach NBC's NOW Tonight on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Unionjoshua jacksonNBC News NowNow Tonight
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us