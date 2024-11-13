Mike Johnson chosen to be the Republican nominee for speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was chosen by House Republicans Wednesday afternoon to be the Republican nominee for speaker in January, according to a post by the House Republican Conference on X.

Republicans chose Johnson by a unanimous voice vote, with no objections, according to a source in the room. This means there was no secret ballot needed.

House Republicans also re-elected Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer to their current positions.

Johnson will still need 218 votes on the House floor in January to actually secure the speakership. As of now, he is just the Republican nominee.

This is a developing story.