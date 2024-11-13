Congress

Mike Johnson chosen to be the Republican nominee for speaker

House Republicans also re-elected Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer to their current positions

By Kyle Stewart and Scott Wong | NBC News

Speaker Mike Johnson at the House Republican conference meeting in Washington, Nov. 13, 2024.
Allison Robbert/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was chosen by House Republicans Wednesday afternoon to be the Republican nominee for speaker in January, according to a post by the House Republican Conference on X

Republicans chose Johnson by a unanimous voice vote, with no objections, according to a source in the room. This means there was no secret ballot needed. 

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

House Republicans also re-elected Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer to their current positions. 

Johnson will still need 218 votes on the House floor in January to actually secure the speakership. As of now, he is just the Republican nominee.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story.

parliament visualization
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Congress
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us