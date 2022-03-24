Mitch McConnell

McConnell to Vote Against Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination

The Senate GOP leader said he took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson's responses this week during her confirmation hearing

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday announced he will not vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, citing her responses this week to questions about "court packing."

“I went into the Senate process with an open mind, but after studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” McConnell, R-Ky, said on the Senate floor.

McConnell suggested in his remarks that he thought Jackson would be an activist judge, and faulted her for not taking a position on court packing — adding additional justices to the nine member Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson refuses to reject the fringe position that Democrats should try to pack the Supreme Court,” McConnell said, adding that the question should have been “an easy softball” for her, “but it wasn’t.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Supreme Court 12 hours ago

Jackson on Track for Confirmation, But GOP Votes in Doubt

politics 6 hours ago

Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation Hearings Just Ended — Here's What Happens Next

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnellSupreme CourtKetanji Brown Jackson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us