McCarthy Slammed for Joking ‘It Would Be Hard Not to Hit' Pelosi With a Gavel

Pelosi and McCarthy have been feuding over appointments to the Jan. 6 select committee and a new mask mandate in the House

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Democrats blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “it will be hard to not hit” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel if he becomes speaker.

McCarthy, R-Calif., made the comments Saturday night at a Tennessee Republican Party fundraiser, where he was handed an oversized gavel by members of the state's Republican members of Congress.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. ... It’ll be hard not to hit her with it," he said, according to audio posted on Twitter by Main Street Nashville.

A spokesman for McCarthy said he was “obviously joking.”

