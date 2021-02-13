Donald Trump

McCarthy and Trump Got Into Expletive-Filled Argument During Capitol Riot, Sources Say

Sources described the call as “not cordial” and borderline incoherent, but it illustrates more than what was publicly available at the time about Trump's real-time reaction to the mob

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, from left, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the H.R. 748, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Getty Images

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump got into an expletive-laden argument on a phone call as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was still unfolding, three sources briefed on the matter told NBC News on Friday.

As throngs of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College win, which resulted in the death of five people, McCathry phoned Trump to get him to control his supporters.

Sources described the call as “not cordial” and borderline incoherent, but it illustrates more than what was publicly available at the time about Trump's real-time reaction to the mob. He is currently in the middle of his second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the riot.

Donald TrumpRepublicanscapitol riotKevin McCarthy
