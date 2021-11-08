Will Beto O'Rourke Enter the Race for Governor?

Former El Paso Representative Beto O’Rourke became a national figure when he came within three points of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the race for Senate in 2018. He threw his hat in the ring for president in March of 2019. Now there could be a race for Texas Governor.

“For some time it’s been clear that Beto got the first call on running for governor, and I am hopeful that he will. I expect him to run for governor,” said Matt Angle, Director of the Lone Star Project.

For Democrats running for statewide office in Texas, it has been an uphill battle for years. A recent UT/Texas Tribune poll shows governor Greg Abbott nine points up on O’Rourke. Lone Star Project Director Matt Angle isn’t concerned about the poll now.

“We are more than a year away from the election, about a year away from the election, and there is a lot of time,” said Angle.

Angle says Abbott has failed Texans, and there is time to layout that case.

As for the Abbott camp, spokesperson Mark Miner says O’Rourke is wildly out of touch with Texans on policies, citing borders and police, adding, “If Beto does run, the contrast will be clear."

The battle over the war chest could be an expensive one to win. Governor Greg Abbott already has $55 million-plus in the bank, but he has a primary race. O’Rourke has shown he can raise money, smashing a record when he raised $80 million in his race against Cruz.

“What he has to do or be doing right now, is he has got to be putting together a campaign, hiring people developing his themes and beginning his fundraising. Lining up his first big donors so that he can come out of the gate really hard his only chance is to come out fast and run hard,” said Cal Jillson, SMU political science professor.

The filing deadline ends on December 13.