What's Next for GOP After Midterms?

The United States House of Representatives will be different when new members are sworn in next year. Republicans are poised to take the majority. Congressman Jake Ellzey, (R-Waxahachie), outlined what priorities should be on Lone Star politics.

“We have a commitment to America that the Republicans have said that we’re going to emphasize and that is an economy that's strong, a nation that is safe, a nation that looks forward, and a government that is accountable,” said Congressman Ellzey.

But Republicans will have a much slimmer majority than projected.

While minority leader Kevin McCarthy received the votes to be nominated for Speaker, he now has to secure the votes to win it.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is also facing scrutiny after Democrats held onto the senate.

“If there had been a blowout election then current leadership just would have just transitioned their roles from minority to majority roles. Now they have to go make the case to their members,” said former Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Neerman.

The Capitol Hill drama is all happening as former President Trump is expected to announce another run for the White House. Mr. Trump is taking heat from fellow Republicans on candidates he backed in 2022, many of who are election deniers.

“I do not believe that Donald Trump can win the presidency again. He may well hold the Republican base. He will lose Independents 2 to 1 or better, and Democrats will be unified against him,” said SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson.

In an unpredictable year so far, more questions are ahead.