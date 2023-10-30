“We were born to do this”: World Series brings spotlight to Arlington

Game three of the World Series is Monday night in Phoenix, Arizona after two games in Arlington's Globe Life Field. As the Texas Rangers chase the championship, eyes are on their home city of Arlington.

The city's convention and visitors bureau estimates each home game generates between $12 million and $14 million for the local economy. That's big money that came up at the mayor's State of the City address hosted by the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce.

"It's going to help on a huge scale because it's going to bring to light a lot of small businesses which ordinarily would not have had a light shown on them," said Jacoi Pugh, President of Black Women's Wall Street.

Arlington can sometimes be forgotten, lying between Dallas and Fort Worth. However, this major city has more people than Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or St. Louis. NBC 5 and the Dallas Morning News spoke with Arlington Mayor Jim Ross on the Series and the future of the city, beginning with the big economic impact.

