‘We got an old football coach': Texas Democrats react to Gov. Walz

Many Texans got their first glimpse of Governor Tim Walz Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention. He was a bit of a surprise choice to some but some Texas Democrats told NBC 5 they hope he convinces moderate and conservative voters to give them another look.

Much of his appeal per delegates to the party national convention - is his personal qualities. To balance out the ticket led by a former San Francisco prosecutor, Democrats turned to a former high school teacher and football coach born in a small town in Nebraska.

"We got an old football coach and a guy who likes to hunt. We love our Friday night lights in Texas. This is a great ticket," said Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D - San Antonio, a delegate to the convention and the chair of the party caucus in the Texas House.

Governor Walz has been the chief executive of the non-swing state of Minnesota for the past five years. Rep. Julie Johnson, D - Farmers Branch, says she didn't know much about him until he was chosen as Vice President Harris's running mate.

"I’ve really enjoyed what I learned about him and what I’ve read and listening to him speak. I think he really represents the values of Texas and I think a lot of Texas voters are going to see themselves in him," said Rep. Johnson, “I think the character of the man is really important as well. We have a decision to make in this country over ethics and character on one side and someone who’s been convicted of thirty-four felonies on the other.”

Other Democrats in Chicago support the policies he pushed as governor like requiring more background checks for gun sales and a "red flag" law to take guns away from people a court finds unstable. Is that too far for Texans?

"I don’t think that’s far at all for Texans. The vast majority of Texans I’m speaking to in my council district, in my city are very in favor of a smart, sensible solution, like a background check," said Omar Narvaez, a delegate from Dallas and a city council member.

Governor Walz will cross the country in the weeks ahead and debate Ohio Senator JD Vance, who former President Trump chose as his running mate last month at their convention.