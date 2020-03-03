WATCH: Super Tuesday Returns; Hundreds of Other Local Results

Throughout the night Tuesday, NBC News will provide on-air coverage of Super Tuesday on NBC 5 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. NBC 5 will cut-in with local election updates at 7:58 p.m., 8:28 p.m. and 8:58 p.m., with extended coverage continuing online. Additionally, NBCDFW.com will provide an extended update online beginning at 7:30 p.m. Live video of local coverage will appear in the player above.

Click here to see the full list of races and results. Returns will be added beginning at 7 p.m.

On Super Tuesday, Texas joins 13 other states and one territory in nominating contests for their party's candidate for president. The day is, so far, the most pivotal in the primary calendar with more than 1,300 delegates awarded -- about one-third of the total available.

In Texas, Democrats will award 228 delegates to candidates -- 149 are based on the state's 31 Senate districts while the other 79 come from the statewide vote. Candidates must reach 15% in a district, or statewide, to be eligible to receive a proportion of the delegates.

Polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote no matter how long it takes to get through the line.

Texas Casts Big Shadow on Super Tuesday

More than 2 million people voted early in Texas, before Tuesday. Some of those who waited until Super Tuesday to cast their ballot found long waits or technical problems at many area polling places.

A resurgent Joe Biden stood in a packed Gilley's in Dallas Monday night with former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, both of whom flew to Texas to endorse the former vice president not 24 hours after each ended their own foundering campaigns. They were also joined by Beto O'Rourke -- the former Texas congressman who called for confiscating assault rifles during his failed run for the White House, and who Biden introduced to thundering applause.

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke spoke with NBC 5 about his backing former Vice President Joe Biden, and why he has no interest in being part of a potential Biden White House administration.

The urgency ratcheted up an already substantial Texas primary that was primed to say a lot about the state's fast-changing politics. Public polling in Texas has shown Biden and Sanders near the top, and billionaire Mike Bloomberg's run as as a moderate alternative was also betting high on Tuesday after skipping the early states and spending tens of millions of dollars on television in Texas. Elizabeth Warren has also vowed to press on and her supporters say she's positioned to nab delegates in Texas.

There's also more on the line in Texas than the White House.

Three former presidential candidates joined Democrats from across North Texas in Dallas Monday night to endorse Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

President Donald Trump gave an endorsement in hopes of rescuing one of the GOP's few women in Congress, Rep. Kay Granger, who is feeling the heat from a conservative firebrand. A newcomer in the Bush dynasty, Pierce Bush, was trying to win a congressional seat in Houston. For Democrats, a sleepy U.S. Senate race with a dozen candidates appeared heading for a runoff and had no breakout star -- raising flags for a party that has called Texas a battleground.

A big money political battle is underway for the Republican nomination in Texas’ 12th U.S. Congressional District in Fort Worth, where incumbent Kay Granger normally coasts to victory.

But most at stake now is whether an extraordinary reunion of three of Biden's former competitors scrambling to unify Democrats can slow down Sanders, the Vermont senator who was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead after Texas and 13 other state voted in primary elections Tuesday. Texas is a bonanza with 228 delegates at stake, second only to California, which also votes Tuesday.

Sanders, a democratic socialist, has raised deep concerns within the party that he is too liberal to beat Trump in November. That angst has particularly spilled into public view in Texas, where Democrats who've been shut out of power for two decades can finally taste a return to relevance.

They need only nine seats this fall to flip the Texas House, a goal that for many Democrats is their top priority.

"The best chance of delivering this state right now is with Biden," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who had originally backed Buttigieg. He said that it was possible that Sanders "could bring out a different electorate, but I think it would make it more difficult."

But Sanders has shown a foothold in Texas, and his success is emboldening a crop of insurgent challengers on the left, challenging the Democratic playbook that suggests ending GOP dominance requires broad-appeal candidates who can attract more voters. Among them are Jessica Cinseros, 26, who Sanders endorsed and is trying to become the youngest member of Congress in a bid against Rep. Henry Cuellar on the Texas border.