Trump Plans to End Campaign Hiatus June 11 in Dallas, With $580k Per Couple Dinner

President Donald Trump has picked Dallas for his first campaign foray since the pandemic began nearly three months ago, rubbing elbows over dinner June 11 with high-dollar donors.

The dinner at a private home will have about 25 guests, campaign officials said Friday.

The price to attend: $580,600 per couple, which works out to roughly $7 million. That includes two meals, and a photo-op with the president, according to the invitation.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.