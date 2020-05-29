Donald Trump

Trump Plans to End Campaign Hiatus June 11 in Dallas, With $580k Per Couple Dinner

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to the South Lawn of the White House after a trip to Baltimore, Maryland on May 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trumps attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine despite objections by Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young, whose residents remain under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

President Donald Trump has picked Dallas for his first campaign foray since the pandemic began nearly three months ago, rubbing elbows over dinner June 11 with high-dollar donors.

The dinner at a private home will have about 25 guests, campaign officials said Friday.

The price to attend: $580,600 per couple, which works out to roughly $7 million. That includes two meals, and a photo-op with the president, according to the invitation.

