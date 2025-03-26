Top Texas Republicans push for private school vouchers as opponents fear impact on public schools

Multiple Texas Republican leaders spoke Tuesday in support of their plan to introduce school choice to the Lone Star State.

The policy would allow the state to give taxpayer money to students to use for private school tuition.

The proposal has already passed the Texas Senate and is currently in committee in the Texas House.

In Austin on Tuesday, the Texas governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker held a joint press conference for the first time in six years, calling for support for House Bill 3.

“We can fully fund public education and do school choice at the same time,” said Dustin Burrows, the speaker of the Texas House.

The bill would set aside $1 billion in public money to give $10,000 vouchers toward private schooling to up to 100,000 Texas students.

Under the plan, the money would be offered first to students with a disability whose families make less than five times the federal poverty limit, equal to $161,000 a year for a family of four.

“School choice already exists for the wealthy,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “This ensures school choice for people of all means, including those of low-income means.”

The bill has faced widespread pushback from advocates for public schools.

One hundred fifty-eight out of Texas’s 254 counties have no private schools, according to the Texas Democratic Party, limiting options for families in those areas, according to opponents.

Cost was also a concern: The Dallas Morning News reports some Dallas-area private school tuitions can exceed $40,000 a year, meaning the vouchers wouldn’t cover it.

And in Florida, a report from WUSF says experts found 70% of that state’s voucher money was going to students who were already in private schools.

“We need to protect our public schools, and vouchers are definitely an effort to undermine public education,” said Rep. John Bryant, D-Texas 114.

Responding to those concerns, Republican leaders said they hoped passing school choice could inspire private schools to open in currently unserved areas.

“When you’re a parent, and you have a child in a failing school with no hope, you will do what it takes to get them to that school so they have hope,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Opponents also highlighted that Texas hasn’t increased per-student funding for public schools since 2019.

Multiple North Texas school districts are currently planning to close campuses due to budget shortfalls, including Northwest ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

“They’re already talking about shutting down some schools in Fort Worth ISD because of a lack of funding,” said Latasha Baker, a Fort Worth ISD parent. “So I think that it would make the situation even more difficult.”

Abbott said the school voucher bill was expected to pass the committee in the Texas House next week, with a final vote coming as soon as next month.