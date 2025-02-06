lone star politics

Texas Senate passes school choice bill, moves to House for debate

Senate Bill 2 would provide tax-funded savings accounts for private and home schooling but faces opposition

By Ahraya Burns

The Texas Senate has approved Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), a school choice proposal that would allow families to use tax dollars for private and homeschooling. The bill, which now moves to the Texas House for further debate, has sparked strong opinions on both sides.

How the Program Would Work

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

SB 2 would create Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) to help families pay for alternative schooling options:

  • $10,000 per student for private school tuition
  • $2,000 per student for homeschooling expenses

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

If demand exceeds available funds, 80% of the money would go to students with disabilities or families earning under $160,000 per year (500% of the federal poverty level). The remaining 20% would be open to all other students.

Supporters Say Parents Need More Options

Advocates argue that SB 2 empowers parents by giving them the financial freedom to choose the best education for their children. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the bill “the biggest launch of any universal school choice program in American history.”

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas.

US-Mexico Border 2 hours ago

Governor Abbott meets with President Trump about border security

lone star politics 6 hours ago

Texas Senate debates controversial school choice bill

Opponents Worry About Public School Funding

Critics, including some lawmakers and education groups, fear the bill will drain money from public schools without offering real solutions for families in rural areas with few private school options.

State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) questioned whether the lottery system used to distribute ESAs would truly prioritize the students who need it most.

“If there were parents in a low-performing school, the chance of getting a voucher is the same as a child that comes from a homemaking $150,000-$160,000? It’s the same chance?” West asked.

Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), the bill’s author, confirmed that all applicants within the 80% priority group would have an equal chance at receiving funds.

What Happens Next?

The bill now moves to the Texas House of Representatives, where it is expected to face tough debate. In past years, school choice proposals have struggled in the House, especially among rural lawmakers concerned about their public schools losing funding.

As the debate continues, parents, educators, and lawmakers across Texas are watching closely to see how SB 2 will shape the future of education in the state.

This article tagged under:

lone star politics
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us