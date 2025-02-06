Texas Senate passes school choice bill, moves to House for debate

The Texas Senate has approved Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), a school choice proposal that would allow families to use tax dollars for private and homeschooling. The bill, which now moves to the Texas House for further debate, has sparked strong opinions on both sides.

How the Program Would Work

SB 2 would create Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) to help families pay for alternative schooling options:

$10,000 per student for private school tuition

$2,000 per student for homeschooling expenses

If demand exceeds available funds, 80% of the money would go to students with disabilities or families earning under $160,000 per year (500% of the federal poverty level). The remaining 20% would be open to all other students.

Supporters Say Parents Need More Options

Advocates argue that SB 2 empowers parents by giving them the financial freedom to choose the best education for their children. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the bill “the biggest launch of any universal school choice program in American history.”

Opponents Worry About Public School Funding

Critics, including some lawmakers and education groups, fear the bill will drain money from public schools without offering real solutions for families in rural areas with few private school options.

State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) questioned whether the lottery system used to distribute ESAs would truly prioritize the students who need it most.

“If there were parents in a low-performing school, the chance of getting a voucher is the same as a child that comes from a homemaking $150,000-$160,000? It’s the same chance?” West asked.

Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), the bill’s author, confirmed that all applicants within the 80% priority group would have an equal chance at receiving funds.

What Happens Next?

The bill now moves to the Texas House of Representatives, where it is expected to face tough debate. In past years, school choice proposals have struggled in the House, especially among rural lawmakers concerned about their public schools losing funding.

As the debate continues, parents, educators, and lawmakers across Texas are watching closely to see how SB 2 will shape the future of education in the state.