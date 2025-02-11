Texas Senate panel approves $140,000 property tax homestead exemption

Proposals to cut property taxes by raising the Texas homestead exemption to $140,000 cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when a bipartisan committee voted unanimously to approve and send two bills to the full Senate.

Senate Bill 4 and Senate Joint Resolution 2, proposing an amendment to the Texas Constitution allowing the higher exemption, are priorities of Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate.

In 2023, voters approved raising the school district tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 after a hard-fought battle by lawmakers to enact an $18 billion property tax package that included some $12.7 billion in new cuts. That was estimated to have saved Texas homeowners an average of $700 on their bills.

The new homestead exemption amount would save homeowners an additional $363 per year on average, Bettencourt said.

