Texas Senate debates controversial school choice bill

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick warned lawmakers at the state capitol on Wednesday that the debate over school choice could last well into the night.

For hours, senators debated the controversial Senate Bill 2.

The proposed legislation would allow families to use tax dollars to pay for private and home schools.

As it is currently proposed, Senate Bill 2 would create a $1 billion fund for education savings accounts.

Every student in the state would be eligible to apply through a lottery.

Students could receive up to $10,000 for tuition to a private school and $2,000 for home school students. Students living with disabilities could receive slightly more.

One point of contention during Wednesday’s debate – which students get priority?

The bill’s author, Republican Sen. Brandon Creighton, said if demand for the program exceeds the available funding, 80% of the money will go to low-income and middle-class families.

Sen. Royce West (D-Texas) questioned inequities the system could create.

“If there were parents of a child in a low-performing school, the chance of getting a voucher, is the same as a child that comes from a home making $150,000 - $160,000? It’s the same chance?” Royce questioned.

Creighton told lawmakers 'yes'.

“Yes, those chances will be equal within that 80% pool, but that’s a gigantic pool of selection and that’s how we show our commitment as Texas legislatures to put special needs and income vulnerable as the highest commitment and priority within this program” Creighton responded.

Supporters argue Senate Bill 2 gives parents a voice in their education. Opponents say it defunds public education and gives money to schools lacking the same standards.

“My rural constituents – Republican and Democrats – have real big problems with this bill because they don’t have private schools in their counties. Rural Texas gets screwed on this bill,” said Sen. Roland Gutierrez of District 19 (D-Texas).

“Not at all. It’s actually a rural Texas bill,” responded Sen. Creighton, arguing that after Florida passed school choice private schools increased in rural parts of that state.

Rural Republicans, together with Democrats, killed previous school choice legislation in the Texas House, but this legislative session is different.

Many of the Republicans who opposed the issue were unseated after Governor Greg Abbott actively campaigned against them in 2024.

Gov. Abbott has declared school choice his number one legislative priority and made it an emergency item for lawmakers.

While the debate continued in Austin, the non-profit Children at Risk gathered with North Texas educators to celebrate high-performing public schools.

“What we’re seeing is that North Texas schools have improved all across the board,” said Nadia Salibi, Chief Impact Officer for Children At Risk. “We’re seeing us climb out of the post-Covid gap.”

The non-profit’s associate director of early childhood education, Lyn Lucas, said they hope if school choice legislation is passed, there will be transparency and accountability for all schools and that every student will have an opportunity to access high-level resources.

Salibi noted in her remarks that public school funding has not seen an increase in the past two legislative sessions.

“For us, the most important thing is that we continue to focus on public education,” Salibi said. “Whether it’s vouchers or non-vouchers and whatever comes of it, the core focus will be on these students, the kids that are in the public school system.”

While Senate Bill 2 is expected to gain approval in the Senate, Wednesday’s debate is a preview of a more contentious fight to come over school choice in the House.