Texas Senate approves Governor priority times first week of special session

All day Thursday, the Texas Senate approved several of Governor Abbott's priority items he called lawmakers back for.

They include a bill banning private companies from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, a bill allowing local police and DPS troopers to arrest people they believed to cross the border into Texas illegally, and a bill allowing parents to use $8,000 in public school money to send their children to private school or other educational programs.

"All we need to get this to pass is Republicans," Governor Abbott said Friday in Irving.

Abbott spoke at a Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention Friday, arguing "education savings accounts" are needed to help people go to private schools who can't afford it.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The fact of the matter is there are some parents who have the financial resources where they can make that decision. There are others who have the ability to move to a location who can have the right setting for their child," Abbott said, arguing the state needed to help parents make those decisions.

The major bills now head to the Texas Houses where a coalition of rural Republicans and Democrats usually above school choice vouchers.

"I'm focused on my district and many people are focusing on their district and making sure they are bringing home results," said Rep. Venton Jones, D- Dallas.

Republican lawmakers in the House are working on a larger deal where a small education savings account program may pass along with billions more in school funding.