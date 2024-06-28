The founding pastor of Gateway Church, one of the most famous and well-known churches in North Texas, resigned after a sexual abuse allegation from decades ago. On Lone Star Politics, Chair of the Texas House Judiciary Committee, Jeff Leach, R - Plano, previewed new legislation he would support to hold people accountable in similar situations.

Cindy Clemishire, an Oklahoma woman, accused Robert Morris of abuse in the 1980s when she was between 12 and 16 years old.

Church spokesperson Lawrence Swicegood said the church knew about a past inappropriate relationship but did not know her age or how long the abuse went on. Morris resigned from his church position but has not been criminally charged.

"The church has been defiled. Look, I'm a born-again believer. I love the bride of Christ. I want to protect the church. But the church, in many cases, like the pulpit at Gateway, has been defiled. We ought to be stepping up and turning over tables and speaking out and doing everything we can to protect victims," said State Rep. Leach on Lone Star Politics.

Leach laid out three ideas his committee will explore when lawmakers returned for the legislative session in January: extending statutes of limitations, increasing the penalties for mandatory reporters who don't report abuse, and limiting non-disclosure agreements between abusers and their victims. Any change would have to pass the full Texas House, be approved by the full Texas Senate, and be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas has no statute of limitations in criminal cases over sexual abuse of children. The limit for civil cases is 30 years. However, the Texas constitution doesn't allow statutes of limitations to be enforced retroactively, and crimes have to be brought under the laws at the time. So, any change would not impact any case against Morris.

Leach argues that a change should be made for future cases. He argues that there's a balance between preventing frivolous lawsuits and protecting the victims' access to courts. In that debate, he sides with the victims.

"Deferring and airing on the side of protecting victims and making sure our courthouse is open to them if they want to seek justice," said Leach, "I don't believe that justice should have an end date."

Texas law requires all people to report child abuse to law enforcement. The law specifically singles out teachers, healthcare professionals, attorneys, daycare employees, and clergy members. Leach voiced frustrations that people knew about the Morris situation and did not report their knowledge within 48 hours.

Texas law states that reports must be made to local or state law enforcement or the Department of Family and Protective Services.

"When we say they're mandatory. We mean they're mandatory," said Leach, aiming to increase penalties for not reporting.