Texas Rep. Crockett Seeking Dallas US House Seat With Johnson's Endorsement

Texas House Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) announced Wednesday she’s running for Dallas’ competitive congressional District 30, and was quickly backed by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who’s held the seat in Congress for almost 30 years.
“[Johnson] has seen me work,” Crockett said at a news conference Wednesday to announce her candidacy. “I truly feel that she knows that I have what it takes to be the next congresswoman for CD30.”
Johnson issued a statement endorsing Crockett shortly after.
