Texas Rep. Crockett Seeking Dallas US House Seat With Johnson's Endorsement

Crockett, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney, was elected to the Texas House last year after a tight runoff in the Democratic primary for House District 100

By Emily Caldwell and Catherine Marfin | The Dallas Morning News

FILE: Texas State Representatives Jasmine Crockett (D-District 100) speaks alongside Rev. William Barber, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, and fellow representatives, as they prepare to deliver a petition to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer calling for an end to the filibuster, the passage of the For The People Act and restoring the Voting Rights Act, at the U.S. Supreme Court on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Texas House Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) announced Wednesday she’s running for Dallas’ competitive congressional District 30, and was quickly backed by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who’s held the seat in Congress for almost 30 years.

“[Johnson] has seen me work,” Crockett said at a news conference Wednesday to announce her candidacy. “I truly feel that she knows that I have what it takes to be the next congresswoman for CD30.”

Johnson issued a statement endorsing Crockett shortly after.

