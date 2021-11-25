Texas Rep. Crockett Seeking Dallas US House Seat With Johnson's Endorsement

Texas House Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) announced Wednesday she’s running for Dallas’ competitive congressional District 30, and was quickly backed by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who’s held the seat in Congress for almost 30 years.

“[Johnson] has seen me work,” Crockett said at a news conference Wednesday to announce her candidacy. “I truly feel that she knows that I have what it takes to be the next congresswoman for CD30.”

Johnson issued a statement endorsing Crockett shortly after.

