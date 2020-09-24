Texas Rangers Hold Voter Registration, Food Drive Event Friday in Dallas

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is hosting a voter registration and food drive event on Friday, Sept. 25 in Dallas.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street, located at 2303 Bickers Street.

March to the Polls, a non-partisan voter registration nonprofit, will register eligible voters for the November 2020 election.

Additionally, the North Texas Food Bank will be providing fresh produce to West Dallas families.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 13 and continues until Oct. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

