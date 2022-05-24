Texas Primary Runoff Tuesday: US House District 30

The party nominees for the U.S. House District 30 race will be decided Tuesday.

District 30 is the seat that has been held by retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) for three decades.

Nine Democrats and six Republicans ran in the primary with no single candidate earning more than 50% of the vote to secure the nomination for November.

On the Democratic side, State Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) is facing Jane Hope Hamilton. Crockett, who has been endorsed by the outgoing representative, secured 48% of the vote in March. Hamilton earned 17%.

The weeks between the primary and the runoff were heated for the Democrats, with both candidates accusing each other of distorting their records and not being honest.

“We have not had a campaign that had this much deception and lies in District 30 since its origin,” Johnson said at a news conference last week.

On the Republican side, James Harris and James Rodgers are in a runoff for the party nomination. In March, Harris was the top vote getter for the Republicans with 33% of the vote; Rodgers was second with 31%.

The final race for the seat will be decided on Nov. 8, 2022.