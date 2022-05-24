Runoff Election

Texas Primary Runoff Tuesday: Tarrant County DA

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday; race results will be updated throughout the evening Tuesday night

NBC 5 News

After initially planning to challenge Ken Paxton for the job of Texas Attorney General, Texas State Rep. Matt Krause is instead running for Tarrant County District Attorney.

Krause is locked in a runoff with Phil Sorrells, a longtime elected judge in Tarrant County courts and a former assistant district attorney who secured 40% of the vote for Tarrant County DA in the March 1 primary compared to Krause's 31%.

Krause made the switch to the DA's race in November 2021 after Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced her retirement. As a member of the Texas House, last fall Krause launched an investigation into school library books and curricula just months after Texas lawmakers sought to ban the presence of critical race theory from public campuses.

Sorrells, meanwhile, who resigned his bench to campaign for district attorney, counts among his endorsements that of former President Donald Trump and former HUD secretary Ben Carson.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Tuesday's winner will face Democrat Tiffany Burks, who won her primary with 61% of the vote, on Nov. 8.

Texas Primary Runoff

primary runoff 4 hours ago

Race to Watch: GOP Runoff Between Texas AG Ken Paxton and George P. Bush

Runoff Election May 19

Heated Battle for US House District 30 in the Primary Runoff's Final Days

This article tagged under:

Runoff ElectionSharen WilsonMatt KrauseTARRANT COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEYphil sorrells
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us