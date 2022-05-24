Texas Primary Runoff Tuesday: Tarrant County DA

After initially planning to challenge Ken Paxton for the job of Texas Attorney General, Texas State Rep. Matt Krause is instead running for Tarrant County District Attorney.

Krause is locked in a runoff with Phil Sorrells, a longtime elected judge in Tarrant County courts and a former assistant district attorney who secured 40% of the vote for Tarrant County DA in the March 1 primary compared to Krause's 31%.

Krause made the switch to the DA's race in November 2021 after Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced her retirement. As a member of the Texas House, last fall Krause launched an investigation into school library books and curricula just months after Texas lawmakers sought to ban the presence of critical race theory from public campuses.

Sorrells, meanwhile, who resigned his bench to campaign for district attorney, counts among his endorsements that of former President Donald Trump and former HUD secretary Ben Carson.

Tuesday's winner will face Democrat Tiffany Burks, who won her primary with 61% of the vote, on Nov. 8.