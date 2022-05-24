Texas Primary Runoff Tuesday: State Races

The runoff for the March 1 primary is May 24, when voters will decide the party nominations for several state and local races coming up on Nov. 8.

Texas voters will have to decide who they want to run for attorney general and land commissioner on both the Democratic and Republican tickets. Republicans already decided the party's nomination for lieutenant governor (Dan Patrick) and comptroller (Glenn Hegar), but the Democrats need to secure their nominations for those races.

Republicans will also be deciding on a nominee for railroad commissioner while the Democrats are putting up Luke Warford who ran in the primary unopposed.

Details on the races are below. Results will be available on this page after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Check back and refresh this page.

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL (DEMOCRATIC)

Immigration attorney Rochelle Garza and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski are fighting for the Democratic nomination for Texas Attorney General.

Garza earned more than twice as many votes as Jaworksi in March, but her 43% wasn't enough to secure an outright nomination. Jaworski took 20% of the vote in the primary, leaving the candidates fighting for roughly 37% of the vote.

Democrats haven't won a statewide office in Texas since the 1990s. No matter who wins Tuesday, they could have an uphill battle in the November election.

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL (REPUBLICAN)

It is a heated battle in the Republican primary runoff for the Texas Attorney General's office where current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is taking on a member of his own party, incumbent Ken Paxton.

Paxton, who has been indicted on securities fraud charges, and is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, was 20 points ahead of Bush in the March primary. But Paxton only took 43% of the vote leaving roughly 34% of the primary vote up for grabs.

Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Paxton.

The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, has yet to have his day in court have little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.

Four different judges have overseen his case at some point. Where a trial would happen -- if it ever does -- has ping-ponged from Dallas to Houston to Dallas again. Most recently the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands over his attempts to baselessly overturn the 2020 election.

TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (DEMOCRATIC)

For the second time, businessman Mike Collier is hoping to unseat Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Collier lost to Patrick in 2018 by about 5 points. If he wants another shot at Patrick he'll have to get past Texas Rep. Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) who took 32% of the vote in the primary to Collier's 42%.

In January, ahead of the primary, Democratic Strategist Glenn Smith spoke to NBC 5 about the primary race.

“Mike Collier probably has a bit of advantage because he has run before, and he is known by more Democrats throughout the state. I’ve got to give him an early advantage based on that. Michelle Beckley however is a well-known State Representative ... you can't discount that strength," said Smith.

TEXAS LAND COMMISSIONER (DEMOCRATIC)

There are also runoffs in both the Republican and Democratic parties for Texas Land Commissioner. On the Democratic side, Jay Kleberg is running against Sandragrace Martinez.

In addition to ranching, Kleberg is also a conservationist, film producer and King Ranch scion who is a former associate director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Martinez, of Bexar County, wants to be the first bilingual Hispanic woman to lead the Texas Commission of the General Land Office. She worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, was a Texas Senate legislative aide and served on the Texas State Senate Hispanic Council.

In the March 1 primary, Martinez earned 32% of the vote to Kleberg's 26%.

TEXAS LAND COMMISSIONER (REPUBLICAN)

On the Republican side, Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley are fighting it out for the party nomination after clearing a crowded field of eight candidates in the March 1 primary.

Buckingham was the top vote-getter in March with 42% of the vote. Westley secured 15% of the vote in the primary.

Buckingham is a doctor and member of the Texas Senate since 2017. She was the first Republican from Travis County ever elected to the Senate and the first woman to be elected to represent District 24. Buckingham's biography says she's served as a volunteer firefighter, graduated from the Texas A&M Fire Schoola nd is an avid hunter and outdoorswoman.

On his campaign website, Westley says he's earned a doctorate, is a minister, a veteran of the U.S. Army, a statesman and a former historian for the Republican Party of Texas. Westley was a two-time party nominee for U.S House Texas District 15 in 2016 and 2018, losing both elections to Democrat Vicente Gonzalez Jr.

TEXAS COMPTROLLER (DEMOCRATIC)

The Democrats are hoping to unseat Glenn Hegar, who has been Texas Comptroller since November 2014. Hoping to challenge Hegar in the fall are Janet Dudding and Angel Vega, who earned 46% and 35% of the vote, respectively, on March 1.

According to her bio, Dudding is a CPA who has spent her career auditing and accounting for state and local governments. Her bio says she started with the "Office of the State Auditor investigating allegations that government officials had embezzled taxpayer money or taken kickbacks."

Vega's online bio says he's specialized in "revenue strategy, accounting, finance, banking, operations, managing large budgets, fixing inefficiencies, and building successful teams."

TEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (REPUBLICAN)

Incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner are slugging it out for the Republican party nomination for Texas Railroad Commissioner.

Christian, who has been the state's railroad commissioner since 2016, nearly punched his ticket for November in March, but with only 47% of the vote in a field of five candidates, he fell 3 points short. He is a former state representative and served as the president of the Texas Conservative Coalition.

His challenger in the runoff, Sarah Stogner, earned 15% of the vote and made the runoff by about 10,000 votes. Stogner, a lawyer from the Permian Basin who worked in oilfield litigation, bills herself as a mom with oil and gas experience and not a career politician.

