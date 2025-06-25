Texas may redraw district boundaries to give Trump an edge in 2026

It may get more controversial down in the state Capitol this summer. Some Republican leaders say they are thinking about redrawing legislative boundaries in a rare mid-census redistricting.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already called a special session to begin July 21 on other issues, including whether to ban or regulate THC. When he's been asked about redistricting, the governor has not yet set a course.

However, at least one of the “Big Three” leaders appeared open to the idea in order to give the Trump administration a more Republican Congress after the 2026 midterms. Voters historically turn against the party of the president in the midterm election.

Right now, there are 38 Texas congressional seats. Twenty-five are held by Republicans, 12 by Democrats. There is one seat vacant after the death of Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Houston.

Several outlets reported that Trump and Congressional leaders from Texas are debating whether to launch a mid-census redistricting effort.

“I want more Republican Congressmen,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick when asked at a press conference.

Patrick is president of the Texas Senate and is arguably the most powerful person in the Legislature. He appeared to support the idea of redrawing legislative boundaries to squeeze one or two more Republican seats out of Texas before the 2026 election.

“If we can pick up Republican seats in Texas to make Congress stronger after what the Democrats did to our country in the last four years,” said Patrick.

Republicans on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court underwent a similar process earlier this spring, turning a 3–2 majority into a likely 4–1 majority ahead of this year’s election. They argued conservative government is a better path for the county.

“We have three Republicans on the court. We wanted another one, and that’s why we chose to do it. Do I think it will be better for everyone in Tarrant County? Yes. I think lower taxes are better for everyone,” Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare told Lone Star Politics.

Lawsuits have already been filed against the county leaders, asking an important question. It is legal to draw Democratic members out of office. However, it is against civil and voting rights laws to put African American and Hispanic voters at a disadvantage. The legal fights largely hinge on that question in ongoing redistricting lawsuits.

“I think it’s a bad idea for Texas to come back and redistrict again and change the election rules just to benefit Donald Trump,” said Texas Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, responding to the news.

North Texas Democrats say they plan to fight any statewide redistricting effort. But they acknowledge Republicans are in the driver’s seat in the state.

“If you don’t want redistricting, you have to get out and vote so we can change the makeup of the legislative body and stop this silliness when it comes to redistricting when we’re dealing with gerrymandered districts,” said Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas.