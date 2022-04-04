Texas Lyceum Poll Finds Voters Nearly Split on Gubernatorial Race

In November Texans will go to the polls to cast their vote for governor.

New poll results show it could be a tight race between incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

According to a Texas Lyceum poll, voters are nearly evenly split between Abbott and O'Rourke with 42% choosing Abbott and 40% picking O'Rourke.

Another 18% were undecided or said they'd support someone else.

"Given that this result originated from a sample of Texas adults, it should be unsurprising to find the pool of registered voters producing this result more diverse than the likely electorate. Self-identified registered voters from among the adult sample produced a potential electorate made up of 47% of white respondents when exit polling data in 2020, 2018, and 2016 found the electorate to be at least 56% white. Despite this, the result continues to find Abbott leading his Democratic challenger, at this, admittedly, very early stage in the contest," The Texas Lyceum said in a statement about the poll.

Some of the top issues voters were concerned about included the economy, housing costs and the war in Ukraine.