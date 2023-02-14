Texas Legislative Black Caucus Blasts Abbott Office's Memo on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

A recent memo from Gov. Greg Abbott's office warning state agencies to stop diversity, equality and inclusion hiring initiatives is drawing frustration and anger from the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

“Yet in this world of partisan, polarizing politics, we find people who want us to be divided,” said State Rep. Carl Sherman. D-DeSoto.

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference Tuesday with Gary Bledsoe, President of the Texas NAACP; Charles O'Neal, President of the Texas Association of African American Chamber of Commerce; representatives from Lulac and other leaders after a memo came out from the governor's chief of staff.

The memo was about diversity, equity and inclusion, known as DEI. Part of the letter says "diversity, equity, and inclusion has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others," and goes on to say, "when a state agency adjusts its employment practices based on factors other than merit, it is not following the law."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Leaders say that nothing illegal has been done and are now calling on pro sports organizations and colleges to steer clear of Texas when it comes to high-profile events.

“We believe that most Americans are good people and believe that our country is at its best when it treats all of its people fairly so that each of us has a vested interest in our success,” said Bledsoe.

“Diversity equity and inclusion is really about building a broad pool out of which an institution might hire. And we have been doing that for a long time in Texas. So it’s really hard to know what this is other than an ideological and partisan talking point,” said SMU political science professor Cal Jillson.

NBCDFW.com

Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze responded to the memo in a statement:

“The letter from the Governor’s chief of staff is a reminder that state agencies and public universities must follow federal and state law in their hiring practices, including the Civil Rights Act which protects diversity and inclusion. Both federal and state law make equity quotas illegal. The issue is not diversity—the issue is that equity is not equality, and DEI hiring practices conflate the two. In Texas, we give people a chance to advance based on talent and merit. Aspiring to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream, we should not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.”