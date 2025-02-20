Texas lawmakers may end lottery amid scandals, calls for reform

Texas lawmakers are considering significant reforms to the state's lottery system, with the possibility of discontinuing the Texas Lottery if substantial changes aren't implemented. This deliberation follows a series of scandals that have recently come to light.

In a notable incident, a retail location near Austin sold an $83.5 million winning lottery ticket. The ticket was purchased through Jackpocket, an online courier service that owns the retail store where the ticket was sold. This unusual circumstance prompted Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to personally visit the store the following day to investigate.

Lt. Gov. Patrick expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, stating, "Do you not see an issue where the public might lose confidence if the courier service somehow happened at this one location in the entire state of Texas sold an $83 million winning ticket and they also own the location that printed the ticket."

In response, Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan defended the service, explaining that it provides a legal and convenient option for customers who may face challenges purchasing tickets in person. Sullivan noted, "This type of playing allows people that are either elderly, may not be able to get to a retail location in time, maybe somewhere rural that doesn’t have a retailer next to them."

This incident is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the Texas Lottery. Previously, senators criticized Texas Lottery Commission officials for permitting courier services and bulk ticket purchases. Two years ago, an individual won a $90 million jackpot after buying $25 million worth of tickets, raising questions about potential money laundering.

Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston questioned the integrity of such practices, asking, "Is buying $25 million of one-dollar tickets a sign of money laundering? Yes or No." When officials couldn't provide a definitive answer, Bettencourt responded, "Wow."

The Texas Lottery Commission is currently undergoing a Sunset Review, a process that evaluates state agencies to determine their effectiveness and necessity. Lt. Gov. Patrick has taken a firm stance on the issue, stating, "Let me just say it is a hard line. Couriers have to go."

Lawmakers have the authority to discontinue the commission entirely, which would eliminate one of the few legal gambling avenues for Texans. Many legislators have hinted that such a measure may be considered during this legislative session in Austin.

The outcome of these deliberations could significantly impact the future of the Texas Lottery and its operations.