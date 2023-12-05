Texas lawmakers leave the fourth special session with rough feelings

The historic fourth special session ended for state lawmakers in Austin Tuesday morning. The House and Senate gaveled without explicit agreement on moving forward on big-ticket items like teacher pay raises and school security money.

This comes after a bipartisan vote in the Texas House rejecting Governor Abbott's priority of allowing families to use public school tax dollars for private school tuition. Since that vote before the Thanksgiving break, several lawmakers simply stopped showing up.

A key cause of friction has been the state's "big three" leaders not communicating or working well with each other.

The year was characterized by public bickering between Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, and the leader of the Texas Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, R - Texas. The two have different styles of leadership and run two different institutions. A Republican-led but bipartisan coalition runs the Texas House; a nearly always unified Republican caucus runs the Texas Senate under Patrick's management.

On Tuesday, Patrick held a press conference where he said of Phelan: "This guy is just flat-out impossible to work with."

To pass a bill, both chambers need to approve one version; sometimes sent over by the Senate or the House.

“The legislative process is totally broken because of a lack of leadership and truthfulness from the Speaker of the House," said Patrick.

One key dividing line Patrick pointed to was teacher pay raises. The Senate passed a school finance and teacher pay raise bill to the House earlier. Governor Abbott threatened to veto a school finance bill that excluded his school choice voucher priority. Patrick believed Phelan's House should have passed the bill anyway and challenged Abbott to sign or veto the law.

"The House could have sent something back. They did nothing on it. So teachers, all of you in rural Texas were going to get a ten thousand dollar pay raise, and Dade Phelan killed it today because the last six days he’s done nothing," said Patrick.

A spokeswoman for Speaker Phelan, Kimberly Carmichael, wrote that responding to Patrick's press conference, the House had their versions of school security and teacher pay the Senate didn't take up.

"The House remains focused on conducting business to the will of the people—not manipulating the legislative process for the sake of press conferences and cheap political talking points," wrote Carmichael.

Earlier in the day, the two chambers were in a legislative standoff. Patrick's Senate stands at ease, waiting for the House to move. The House then gaveled out after Phelan did not recognize Rep. Steve Allison to skip the committee process on bills sent by the Senate.

Another item left on the table by lawmakers was a Senate bill, which may have helped undercut a lawsuit trying to throw out the results of the last constitutional election frivolously. Another item was a bill worth hundreds of millions of dollars for school security. Both chambers approved their version of the school security money but could not agree on one version.

In Speaker Phelan's statement on the session, he focused on what they did pass. Earlier this session, lawmakers sent Governor Abbott a bill allowing state and local police to arrest and remove people they believe crossed into Texas illegally. The item will likely end up in court.

"Over the course of 2023, the Texas House has worked tirelessly to continue laying the groundwork for a safer, more promising future for all Texans," wrote Speaker Phelan in part, "Texas House members came together to address the most important issues facing our respective districts and our state as a whole."

Renae Eze, communications director for Governor Abbott, wrote a statement focusing on his number one priority left - school choice.

"The Governor will continue to work with Texas legislators and at the ballot box to get school choice for all Texas families," she wrote in part.

Democrats celebrated their bipartisan vote to kill the specific proposal, education savings accounts. Their caucus chair, Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D - San Antonio, writing in part, "Abbott has shown he still has no plan or intention to fully fund our neighborhood schools."

Many note the internal debates of the legislature may not be noticed by those voters not plugged into the goings on in the capitol.

"The public doesn’t really care about the process, the sausage making," said Patrick, "They just care about do we get the job done."