Texas lawmakers again look to buy down local property taxes

Texas lawmakers in Austin again have a multi-billion dollar surplus. Again, some state leaders want to send money back to property owners and pay down local taxes by expanding the homestead exemption and buying down or "compressing" local tax rates.

This could be a repeat of something similar lawmakers did two years ago. This revolt against local property taxes stemmed, in part, from the pandemic when the value of many Texas homes increased drastically, raising tax bills along with their values. The increase sparked state action.

In 2023, voters approved $18 billion dollars in state money to pay down local taxes. Lawmakers raised the homestead exemption to $100,000 and brought down tax rates through compression.

“The boots on the ground and the blue color workers who are just trying to own a home and build their life, they’re the ones that are most affected by significant changes in tax policy," said Will Wiggins from North Texas Property Tax Services.

Wiggins told NBC 5 Tuesday that the amount homeowners saved depended on the specifics: the value of their property and the tax rate set by their local leaders. But overall, it appears most, if not all, owners saved something.

According to an analysis from the Texas Tribune looking at 50 homes across the state, the average home saw a tax bill fall 28%, going lower than the same tax bills in 2018. The property the outlet looked at in West Dallas saw their tax bill go down 22%.

“Taxes are two things. They are rate and value. I think that people are feeling the help and the benefit from the injection. It’s always nice to get money back," said Wiggins.

And this year, with $20 billion in surplus money, state lawmakers aim to repeat the process.

Tuesday, a senate committee began the process to raise the homestead exemption to $140,000 and again compress school tax rates. It's early in the process but if this first proposal becomes reality in a few months, the two ideas could save the average homeowner another $496 a year according to the idea's sponsor, State Senator Paul Bettencourt, R - Houston.

“That’s $500 and that is significant," said Bettencourt in the first hearing on the Senate Committee on Local Government.

“That is the thing that we hear. ‘Well, my tax bill didn’t go down.' Well, this does that. Let me put it this way, this eliminates a portion of your school M&O tax bill," said Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston.