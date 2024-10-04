Texas House race in Dallas suburbs could highlight statewide trends

Two Asian-American women face each other for Texas House District 112, stretching across parts of Richardson, Garland, and other cities in North Dallas County. Former Miss Texas Averie Bishop aims to unseat longtime State Rep. Angie Chen Button, R - Richardson.

This battle may highlight trends Texans have seen across the state's suburbs.

A state lawmaker for more than a decade, Angie Chen Button's parents fled communist China to Taiwan. She moved to Texas to attend the University of Texas at Dallas, met her husband, and had a thirty-year career at Texas Instruments. She's been a survivor in the rough and tumble world of Texas politics. Rep. Button squeaked by in several razor-close races and has been the chair of powerful committees in the Texas House under three different Speakers of the Texas House.

Texas Monthly picked her as one of the best state lawmakers for the past two sessions. In an interview with Lone Star Politics, she said voters should return her to office to focus on lowering taxes, working to bring businesses back to Dallas, and beefing up police and border security efforts.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“My values align with my district. I have the record. I know how to get things done effectively and efficiently," said Rep. Button.

Political newcomer Averie Bishop argues Rep. Button is out of step with her voters on two key issues: abortion access and school choice vouchers. Those two issues - along with border security and property taxes - have been debated by candidates and voters over the past two years. Bishop said she believes women will revolt this election against the state's strict abortion laws Rep. Button supported which have a narrow medical exemption but not one for rape or incest.

Button also supports Governor Abbott's efforts to pass school choice vouchers, a policy allowing families to use public school dollars on private and home schools.

“These two issues are so urgent that I decided to run for office instead of waiting until I’m older or more educated right. I think now is the time for someone like me to step up and to serve the community that raised me," said Bishop.

Rep. Button told NBC 5 next session she wants to work to expand exemptions in the abortion laws. Bishop says voters can't trust her on those issues.

In an interview with Lone Star Politics, Bishop said she lumps Button into a group of lawmakers she claims are "bought" by national groups supporting school choice voucher efforts across the country like the American Federation for Children.

"So she’s essentially puppeteered. She cannot be an independent thinker. She cannot be a critical thinker when she makes those votes," said Bishop.

While the American Federation for Children has not donated directly to Button's campaign, they are supporting her campaign, paying her pro-Button mailers according to Texas Public Radio.

In response to Bishop's comments, Button told NBC 5 it reminded her of an old Asian stereotype she encountered when she first met her husband.

She described how she went to an office party when they were first married, "And one guy came to me and said 'Well, how much did your husband pay to buy you?'" said Button, “So that is a very, very, sensitive issue but also a very, very, improper accusation.”

There are 150 Texas House districts and District 112 is one of the few competitive areas. After two very tight elections, Texas Republican lawmakers drew the district to favor Republican candidates a bit more.

Bishop still argues she can win by tapping into young and diverse voters.

"There are enough voters to win. Are they Democrats? Mostly they are. But we’re also looking at independent voters too," said Bishop.

To be reelected again, Button aims to get support across the spectrum, a difficult task in a polarized environment.

"When people call my office or come to visit me, we never ask 'What is your party association?' No, because I serve the district," said Button.

The outcome of this race may signal how Texas suburbs vote in 2024.

Early voting begins October 21.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 7. Voter registration status can be checked here.