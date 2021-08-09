Texas House Lacks Quorum Again as Second Special Session Gets Started

For the start of a second straight special session of the state legislature, Democrats have denied the Texas House a quorum.

The special session began Saturday, and although there were more Democrats in the chamber than in the first, there weren't enough to meet the necessary number to take a vote.

The numbers were not there Monday when the House met at 4 p.m. One hundred members are needed to hold a vote.

“You know, we are taking this a couple of days at a time here, and what I can tell you is that our House Democratic Caucus continues to oppose these anti-voter bills with everything that we have,” caucus chairman Rep. Chris Turner (D-Arlington) said.

But some think they will have the numbers soon.

“It is just a matter of time. They are in a no-win situation. They have really boxed themselves in, so yeah, I think we will have a quorum sooner rather than later and we will get to the work of the people,” Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano) said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has called for the arrest of lawmakers who left during the first special session. A Travis County Judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday, barring their arrest for now. The suit was issued by a group of Democrats, including Rep. Ramon Romero (D-Fort Worth).

“It is a temporary restraining order. It is temporary. They have actions that they can ask the courts as well to expedite that hearing, but what we’re asking is the fundamental question, does the Speaker of the House have the right to arrest a member of the House in order to force quorum,” Romero said.

Abbott’s press secretary, Renae Eze, released the following statement.



“The ruling by the Travis County judge is contrary to the Texas Constitution and violates the separation of powers between the different branches of government. We are confident that this overstep will be overturned. Texas Democrats need to stop the charades and get back to work.”

"Any legal filing that seeks to undermine the Texas Legislature and the Texas Constitution will be met with a swift response, and we are confident that the recent challenges made by a dwindling number of House Democrats to subvert the authority of the legislative branch will be overturned," said Enrique Marquez, communications director for House Speaker Dade Phelan.