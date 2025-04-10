Texas House debates $337B budget as tariffs raise concerns

The first major draft of the state's two-year budget was debated by House lawmakers Thursday night, coming in at $337 billion. It’s expected to pass the House and kick off intense negotiations with the Texas Senate. It’s the only item the state constitution requires them to pass.

But since the state budget is directly connected to the state’s economy, economic volatility brought on by President Trump’s taxes on imports, known as tariffs, may derail plans in the future.

Much of the state budget comes from sales taxes and a wide range of taxes on economic activity. After the 2008 financial crash, state lawmakers had to drastically cut their following budgets. Public school funding was a key victim.

Thursday, state lawmakers expressed confidence in their product, knowing that their “pay-as-you-go” policy stops them from getting too off-kilter financially.

“The state of Texas will never deficit spend, and we never do. We never spend all of the money,” said Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, chair of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

The Republican-led House rejected an effort by a San Antonio Democrat to require the state comptroller to study how Trump’s tariffs impacted the state’s economy every quarter.

“You add tariffs on steel and aluminum, that means folks aren’t drilling in West Texas. That’s bad for our economy. We want to see that on a quarterly basis so we can make adjustments,” said Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, as he brought up his amendment.

His amendment was rejected, 62-82.

All this comes at a time when many economists, like Juan Carlos Martinez from Dallas College, don’t know what’s around the corner.

“A lot of this is being driven by prices going up. Until we have more clarity about what the President and his team plan to do, I would imagine that we’re going to have days like today and last week,” said Martinez.

The state government can only spend what it collects in taxes. The man in charge of predicting how much money lawmakers have to spend is Comptroller Glenn Hegar. His office told NBC 5 their forecast is holding as of now, and the state has a large cushion if things go south — a $24 billion surplus and a $28 billion “rainy day fund.”

However, in early April, his office released a report showing they collected fewer economy-driven taxes compared to last year. Compared to last March, the state collected 2.7% less in taxes, driven by slowdowns in the gas tax, oil production taxes, hotel taxes and alcohol taxes.

“We have seen some slight softening in sales tax revenue, but I would caution against jumping to conclusions based on limited data from a single month,” wrote Hegar.

Hegar urged lawmakers not to go wild with spending.

“Given the added levels of uncertainty surrounding the global economy, I urge lawmakers to continue their careful scrutiny of spending decisions and commend their ongoing commitment to prudent, conservative fiscal management,” said Hegar.

After the Texas House passes its draft of the budget — expected late Thursday night or early Friday morning — negotiations will begin with the Senate. Both chambers must pass a final product by the end of May.