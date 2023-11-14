Texas House approves new crime for people crossing into the state illegally

The Texas House approved a new measure creating a state misdemeanor crime for crossing into Texas illegally from another country. It was the last major hurdle before it went to Governor Greg Abbott to sign into law.

Earlier this month, Gov. Abbott called a historic fourth special session on immigration and education. Senate Bill 4 will create a state crime for crossing into Texas illegally, allowing local and state police officers to make arrests.

When the governor signs, a police officer making an arrest must take the person to a magistrate, get fingerprinted, and be photographed. Then, the judge will decide whether to house that person in a state jail or require the officer to take the immigrant to a port of entry to be deported.

"It’s a landmark bill that allows Texans to protect Texas and send illegal immigrants back to prosecute and incarcerate those who refuse to leave," said Rep. David Spiller, R - Jacksboro.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled House around 6 pm Tuesday. It had already passed the Texas Senate. House Republicans approved a motion to "call to the previous question," which limited debate on the bill before GOP members approved the item.

Dallas Democrat Victoria Neave Criado made an emotional appeal before the vote was cast, arguing that the move cut off the voices of many people in her district.

Democrats argue the idea is unconstitutional. Immigrant rights groups are expected to challenge the idea in court. Dallas