Texas House and Senate Budget Bills Each Have $15B for Property Tax Relief

It is a busy day at the Collin County Appraisal District. Patty Fogleman came to get her homestead exemption. She just bought a new home in Josephine. Any increase to the homestead exemption would be welcome news.

“On a fixed income with social security and my husband’s military pay, it would really help us,” said Patty Fogleman.

It could come from the Texas Legislature.

Lawmakers have consistently been saying property tax relief is needed. This budget cycle, there is an almost $33 billion budget surplus. Both the Texas House and Senate have released budget bills, and each includes $15 billion for property tax relief. The Senate says $3 billion is for increasing the homestead exemption. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick addressed this in his speech at his inauguration.

“The Texas Senate will raise your homestead exemption to $70,000,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

That’s $25,000 higher than the current homestead exemption.

“I think that'd be great. You know, property taxes have been going up over the years, and any relief we can get would be wonderful,” said homeowner Micah Roeschley.

The chairman of the House Democratic Caucus wants to see it higher, pointing to the surplus and rainy day fund.

“I say why stop at 70? That is a good start, I think we can do better than that,” said Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Trey Martinez Fischer.

Telvin Branch will be paying attention. He is a first-time homeowner who has been in his home for just over a year.

“Who doesn’t want savings? You know, I would love to have extra spending money for something else toward my home rather than just paying it in taxes,” said Telvin Branch.

Both the House and Senate must agree on a budget.